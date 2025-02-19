Joel Embiid Goes Viral for Rejecting Pacers Star’s Recruiting Attempt
If there was ever a situation where the Philadelphia 76ers were forced to part ways with their star center, Joel Embiid, you can probably assume the Indiana Pacers would not be on his wish list of teams.
With Netflix releasing ‘Court of Gold,’ a documentary about Team USA’s journey through the 2024 Olympic run in Paris, France, a conversation between Embiid and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton created a viral moment on social media this week.
Haliburton jokingly attempted to recruit Embiid to the Pacers. In typical Embiid fashion, he responded in a trolling way.
“You gonna come to Indy? Come on!” Haliburton said. “I might wanna come to Indy… Sike! Never in my life. I’d rather retire,” Embiid responded.
“Yo, that’s not fair, bruh. Next time ya’ll come to Indy come on, let’s go to dinner or something, come to my crib,” Haliburton said.
“Nah, I’m good,” Embiid fired back.
The superstar center has said enough times throughout his career that he loves his situation in Philadelphia and would like to finish his career with the Sixers.
Obviously, the NBA has proven over time that big changes can be made, even when it involves the face of a franchise, but Embiid seems set on being in the rare class of prominent players who stick around in the same market until they call it a career.
Since 2014, Embiid has been with the Sixers after they drafted him out of Kansas with the third-overall pick.
Currently, Embiid is playing on a four-year, $213 million contract. He’s set to collect over $55 million for the 2025-2026 season and has another extension that kicks in for the 2026-2027 season. In 2028-2029, Embiid will have a player option. He could be in Philadelphia through 2029 if he stays throughout the duration of his current deals.
