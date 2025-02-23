Joel Embiid Misses Practice Before 76ers vs Bulls Matchup
After a disappointing loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t spend their Sunday with the day off. Well, most of the team didn’t.
Unfortunately for the Sixers, they didn’t have their star big man, Joel Embiid, on the court for Sunday’s practice session ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Bulls. The head coach, Nick Nurse, told reporters that Embiid was not a participant.
All season long, Embiid’s knee has kept him off the court for stretches. Heading into the season, Embiid planned to be on a strict injury management plan, which would include absences every now and then. But as swelling has occurred on multiple occasions, Embiid has missed plenty of games.
Overall, Embiid has played in just 19 of the 76ers’ 56 games this year. He played more than three games in a row on just one occasion. Monday’s action against the Bulls could be Embiid’s third-straight appearance for the fourth time this year, but his status is in question.
Since the Sixers returned from the All-Star break, Embiid checked in for 27 minutes against the Boston Celtics. The big man shot just 33 percent from the field, scoring 15 points. Embiid came down with three rebounds and dished out four assists. After the game, Embiid admitted that his body hasn’t felt right, compared to past seasons.
Still, Embiid pushed through the complications and played again against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Although Embiid played for 31 minutes, he missed the entire fourth quarter. Nick Nurse didn’t suggest there was a physical setback. Instead, the team saw an opportunity to get a comeback going with a different lineup in crunch time.
Embiid finished Saturday’s game with 14 points on 4-13 shooting. The Sixers lost their seventh game in a row with a two-point defeat against Brooklyn.
The Sixers and the Bulls will meet for a 7 PM ET tip on Monday. Embiid is likely a game-time decision for the matchup.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations