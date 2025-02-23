All 76ers

Joel Embiid Misses Practice Before 76ers vs Bulls Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers missed their star center at practice.

Justin Grasso

Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a disappointing loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t spend their Sunday with the day off. Well, most of the team didn’t.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, they didn’t have their star big man, Joel Embiid, on the court for Sunday’s practice session ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Bulls. The head coach, Nick Nurse, told reporters that Embiid was not a participant.

All season long, Embiid’s knee has kept him off the court for stretches. Heading into the season, Embiid planned to be on a strict injury management plan, which would include absences every now and then. But as swelling has occurred on multiple occasions, Embiid has missed plenty of games.

Overall, Embiid has played in just 19 of the 76ers’ 56 games this year. He played more than three games in a row on just one occasion. Monday’s action against the Bulls could be Embiid’s third-straight appearance for the fourth time this year, but his status is in question.

Since the Sixers returned from the All-Star break, Embiid checked in for 27 minutes against the Boston Celtics. The big man shot just 33 percent from the field, scoring 15 points. Embiid came down with three rebounds and dished out four assists. After the game, Embiid admitted that his body hasn’t felt right, compared to past seasons.

Still, Embiid pushed through the complications and played again against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Although Embiid played for 31 minutes, he missed the entire fourth quarter. Nick Nurse didn’t suggest there was a physical setback. Instead, the team saw an opportunity to get a comeback going with a different lineup in crunch time.

Embiid finished Saturday’s game with 14 points on 4-13 shooting. The Sixers lost their seventh game in a row with a two-point defeat against Brooklyn.

The Sixers and the Bulls will meet for a 7 PM ET tip on Monday. Embiid is likely a game-time decision for the matchup.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News