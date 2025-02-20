Joel Embiid’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Celtics
When the Philadelphia 76ers return to the court after the All-Star break, they go toe-to-toe with their Atlantic Divison rival, the Boston Celtics. The last time the Sixers took the floor, they didn’t have their star big man, Joel Embiid, in the mix.
Fortunately, that isn’t expected to be the case on Thursday in South Philly. As the Sixers released their injury report on Wednesday night, Embiid’s name was not on it, signaling he’s set to return to action.
Over the last two days, the Sixers held practice sessions ahead of Thursday’s game. Embiid was a participant in both sessions and looked to be in great shape, according to his head coach, Nick Nurse.
“We went at it pretty hard, pretty long. I guess we always gotta wait to see how it turns out. Probably in the mornings, usually the first checking point, but he seemed OK today. He seemed like he was moving good and practiced very hard today,” Nurse said of Embiid.
Throughout most of January and into February, Embiid missed a large chunk of games due to a sprained foot and knee swelling.
On February 4, Embiid returned to the court for a 36-minute showing against the Dallas Mavericks. After producing a triple-double to help the Sixers take down the Dallas Mavericks, Embiid got the next matchup off as he’s been splitting back-to-backs all year long.
When the Sixers paid a visit to the Detroit Pistons on February 7, Embiid was back in action. He went on to play in three-straight games for the Sixers before getting the night off against Brooklyn.
This season, Embiid has just 17 games under his belt. The star center is posting averages of 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists per game.
The Sixers and the Celtics are slated for a 7 PM ET tip on Thursday.
