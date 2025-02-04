Joel Embiid’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Mavericks
It’s been quite a while since the Philadelphia 76ers have had Joel Embiid on the floor.
When the team submitted its initial injury report on Monday night for the matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, Embiid saw his status upgraded.
The Sixers deemed the big man questionable to play for the first time in a while.
Fortunately, all is going well for him leading up to Tuesday's game against Dallas. Embiid has been upgraded to available for the matchup.
When the Sixers held a practice session on Monday morning, Embiid was a participant, according to Nick Nurse. That was a positive sign for the veteran big man.
All season long, Embiid has battled multiple setbacks. Most of his time spent on the injury report was due to his injury recovery plan that the team put in place after he underwent surgery midway through last season.
Unfortunately, other setbacks and further complications with his knee have left the Sixers playing many games without Embiid this season. He is currently in the midst of his longest stretch of absences.
The last time the Sixers had Embiid in the lineup was on January 4 against the Brooklyn Nets. At the time, Embiid produced 28 points and six rebounds in 29 minutes.
The Sixers downgraded Embiid on January 6 for the first time in five days. At the time, that absence was due to the big man’s foot sprain.
Although Embiid was cleared from the foot sprain after six games, knee swelling caused him to miss nine more matchups. An absence against the Boston Celtics on Sunday marked Embiid’s 15th absence in a row.
The Sixers and the Mavs will tip at 7 PM ET on Tuesday.
