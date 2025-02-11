All 76ers

Joel Embiid’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Raptors

Will Joel Embiid face the Raptors on Tuesday night?

Justin Grasso

Mar 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles past Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles past Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have constantly monitored Joel Embiid’s knee after he received surgery on it last year. At the start of training camp, Embiid made it clear that there would be an injury management plan in place.

Lately, Embiid has been making his way back after a 15-game absence. Heading into his last two games, Embiid was on the injury report, listed as questionable.

The trend continued on Tuesday night when the Sixers host the Toronto Raptors. Embiid was viewed as a game-time decision.

For the third game in a row, Embiid got the nod to play. The Sixers have upgraded him to available against the Raptors.

Embiid appeared in his 14th game of the season on February 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. After a long stretch of absences, Embiid checked in for 36 minutes against the Mavs. He scored 29 points, 10 assists, and 11 rebounds to help the Sixers pick up a tight win.

When the Sixers returned to the court the following night to face the Miami Heat, Embiid was out, as he got a rest night. On February 7, he was back on the court to take on the Detroit Pistons.

The Sixers couldn’t handle a shorthanded Pistons team, even with the big three on the court. Philadelphia came up short with a 13-point loss.

This past Sunday, Embiid played in consecutive games for the first time since early January. In a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Embiid produced 27 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. The Sixers came up short with an eight-point loss.

On Tuesday night, the Sixers hope to climb out of a three-game losing streak against the Raptors. The two teams will tip-off at 7 PM ET.

More 76ers on SI

76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades

Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks

Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle

Quentin Grimes’ Contract Details

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News