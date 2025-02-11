Joel Embiid’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Raptors
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have constantly monitored Joel Embiid’s knee after he received surgery on it last year. At the start of training camp, Embiid made it clear that there would be an injury management plan in place.
Lately, Embiid has been making his way back after a 15-game absence. Heading into his last two games, Embiid was on the injury report, listed as questionable.
The trend continued on Tuesday night when the Sixers host the Toronto Raptors. Embiid was viewed as a game-time decision.
For the third game in a row, Embiid got the nod to play. The Sixers have upgraded him to available against the Raptors.
Embiid appeared in his 14th game of the season on February 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. After a long stretch of absences, Embiid checked in for 36 minutes against the Mavs. He scored 29 points, 10 assists, and 11 rebounds to help the Sixers pick up a tight win.
When the Sixers returned to the court the following night to face the Miami Heat, Embiid was out, as he got a rest night. On February 7, he was back on the court to take on the Detroit Pistons.
The Sixers couldn’t handle a shorthanded Pistons team, even with the big three on the court. Philadelphia came up short with a 13-point loss.
This past Sunday, Embiid played in consecutive games for the first time since early January. In a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Embiid produced 27 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. The Sixers came up short with an eight-point loss.
On Tuesday night, the Sixers hope to climb out of a three-game losing streak against the Raptors. The two teams will tip-off at 7 PM ET.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle