Joel Embiid’s Status Remains Concerning Ahead of 76ers-Knicks
A matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks won’t include the star center Joel Embiid on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
According to the official NBA injury report, Embiid remains out due to “knee injury management.” At this point, Embiid’s status for the remainder of the season could be up in the air, as the Sixers are reportedly consulting with specialists to see if there is another path Embiid could take to get back on track.
Embiid admitted he didn’t feel like his dominant self last week after the Sixers fell short against the Boston Celtics. All season long, the veteran center’s knee has held him back after he underwent surgery over one year ago.
"The way I was playing a year ago is not the way I'm playing right now," Embiid admitted. "It sucks. I probably need to fix the problem, and then I'll be back at that level, but it's hard to have trust when you're not yourself."
The Sixers haven’t ruled Embiid out for an extended period of time. Ahead of Monday’s game between the Sixers and the Chicago Bulls, Nick Nurse made it clear that the Sixers have not considered shutting down Embiid for the rest of the season at this time.
Heading into Monday’s action, Embiid was listed as questionable on the initial injury report. Unsurprisingly, he was ruled out hours before the two teams tipped off. The Sixers didn’t waste any time making the early call on Embiid for Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks. The matchup will mark his second absence in a row.
This year, Embiid has appeared in just 19 games. Throughout the season, the seven-time All-Star has averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. He’s shooting 44 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations