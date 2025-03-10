All 76ers

Kawhi Leonard’s Buzzer-Beater Sparks Bad Reminder for Sixers

Kawhi Leonard did it again.

Justin Grasso

May 12, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (top middle) is congratulated after making the game winning basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during game seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto defeated Philadelphia. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
May 12, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (top middle) is congratulated after making the game winning basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during game seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto defeated Philadelphia. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
A Sunday night matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings needed overtime to settle the outcome.

With a little under 10 seconds left, the Clippers trailed by one point. The veteran All-Star Kawhi Leonard was looking to take control and get off the final shot of the game, a scenario that Philadelphia 76ers fans became familiar with years ago.

Once again, Leonard was successful on his buzzer-beater attempt. The Clippers found themselves on the right side of the scoreboard thanks to Leonard’s big shot.

via @LAClippers: WHAT A SHOT BY KAWHI LEONARD. HIM.

Sunday’s game-winner was just the second time in Leonard’s career he hit a shot at the buzzer. The first came against the Sixers during the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

Viewed as an infamous play in Philadelphia, Leonard was hoping to lead the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA Finals. First, they had to get through the Sixers in the second round of the playoffs before taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals round.

During a dramatic Game 7, Leonard and the Raptors had just one possession left to seal the game in their favor. If Leonard’s shot had been unsuccessful, the two teams would’ve gone into overtime. A generous bounce on the rim allowed the Raptors to advance. The rest is history.

via @StatWilliams: Kawhi Leonard has made his 2nd career game-winning buzzer-beater. The other was in Game 7 of the 2019 Conference Semifinals vs the 76ers.

Leonard played 40 minutes on Sunday night. He shot 7-19 from the field, struggling with his long-range shooting by going 1-7. Leonard’s performance was on the quiet side, as he scored 17 points while producing four rebounds and two assists.

However, the end result was all that mattered. Leonard’s shot helped the Clippers take down the Kings with a 111-110 victory to move to 35-29 on the season.

