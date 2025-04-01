All 76ers

Knicks Make Decision on Karl Anthony-Towns vs Sixers

Karl Anthony-Towns will not face the Sixers on Tuesday.

Justin Grasso

Nov 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives for a shot next to Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives for a shot next to Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
For Tuesday night’s action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, the veteran All-Star Karl Anthony-Towns was on the Knicks’ injury report.

Although New York initially planned to have Towns as available against the Sixers, they downgraded the veteran on Tuesday afternoon, citing knee soreness as the reason why.

The Knicks have officially ruled Towns out against the Sixers.

Lately, Towns hasn’t missed much action for the Knicks. Throughout March, he had just one absence on March 4, when the Knicks hosted the Golden State Warriors. In Towns’ absence, the Knicks lost 114-102.

Since then, Towns has played in the last 13 games for the Knicks. He’s been averaging 24 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and over 40 percent from three.

When the Knicks approached the 2024-2025 NBA season, Towns was a major blockbuster addition. The former Minnesota Timberwolves star was seen as the type of star acquisition that could help boost the Knicks into championship contention.

Starting next month, Towns will get his first real test with New York. With the regular season winding down, the Knicks shouldn’t feel pressured to trot players out if they aren’t one hundred percent. As New York has a comfortable lead with the third seed in the Eastern Conference, one game against the struggling Sixers doesn’t pose a major threat to New York.

Therefore, the Knicks will roll shorthanded on Tuesday, having a lineup that will miss some key names like Towns and Jalen Brunson.

