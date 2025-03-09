Lauri Markkanen Injury Issues Remain Ahead of Sixers-Jazz
The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Utah Jazz on Sunday night. Both teams are planning for key absences. On Utah’s end, their lengthy injury report is headlined by the standout shooter, Lauri Markkanen.
Markkanen has had a frequent presence on the Jazz’s injury report as of late. As he deals with an apparent back injury, the Jazz have sat the 27-year-old out so he can continue to manage it.
According to the official NBA injury report, Sunday night will be another outing where Markkanen misses time. The game marks the eighth time this year Markkanen will be out.
Once again, the Jazz have been one of the NBA’s rebuilding squads in 2024-2025. Although Markkanen was viewed as a potential flight risk early on, he re-signed a major deal with the Jazz, locking himself in Utah until the 2024 offseason at the earliest.
Throughout the year, Markkanen missed scattered games. Up until February 24, he appeared in 43 of 56 games for the Jazz. During that stretch, Markkanen averaged 19 points, six rebounds, and two assists. He was shooting 35 percent from three on eight attempts per game.
Markkanen’s recovery timeline is currently unclear. He won’t be facing Philly for a second time this year as the Sixers and the Jazz will wrap up their two-game run-in this year.
When the two teams met in Utah back in December, Markkanen shot 8-21 from the field in 32 minutes. He finished the game with 23 points, four rebounds, and two assists.
The Jazz enter Sunday’s matchup on a four-game losing streak. They are 15-48 on the season, placing last in the Western Conference.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations