Los Angeles Clippers Announce Acquisition of Former 76ers Star
For the second time in his career, Ben Simmons will change teams. The three-time NBA All-Star is set to suit up for the Los Angeles Clippers for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
While Simmons considered a few teams after reaching a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, the Clippers made an official announcement, welcoming Simmons to their roster on Monday.
Back in 2016, Simmons entered the NBA as the top prospect out of LSU. As the Philadelphia 76ers were still in the midst of their rebuild, they ended up winning the league’s lottery and landed the top pick for Simmons’ class. As expected, the Sixers selected Simmons, hoping he could become a star duo with Joel Embiid.
After a redshirt rookie season due to an injury, Simmons debuted in 2017. Appearing in all but one game, Simmons put together a Rookie of the Year campaign.
By year two, he was an NBA All-Star for the first time. Simmons earned All-Star nods in three of his four seasons with the Sixers. Following the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Simmons requested a trade.
It took half a season, but Simmons was dealt away to the Brooklyn Nets, helping the Sixers land the All-Star guard, James Harden. While Simmons didn’t play for Brooklyn during the 2021-2022 season, he saw the court for 90 games over the next three years.
Simmons didn’t find the same success in Brooklyn. In three seasons, he averaged seven points, six rebounds, and six assists. As Brooklyn is heading in the direction of a rebuild, moving on from the 28-year-old Simmons made sense for both parties.
The Clippers hope Simmons can have an impact as they look to avoid the Play-In and make a deep postseason run. Currently, the Clippers are 29-23, sitting sixth in the Western Conference.
