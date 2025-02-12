All 76ers

Los Angeles Clippers Announce Acquisition of Former 76ers Star

The LA Clippers officially added Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

Mar 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) passes the ball in front of LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) passes the ball in front of LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the second time in his career, Ben Simmons will change teams. The three-time NBA All-Star is set to suit up for the Los Angeles Clippers for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

While Simmons considered a few teams after reaching a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, the Clippers made an official announcement, welcoming Simmons to their roster on Monday.

Back in 2016, Simmons entered the NBA as the top prospect out of LSU. As the Philadelphia 76ers were still in the midst of their rebuild, they ended up winning the league’s lottery and landed the top pick for Simmons’ class. As expected, the Sixers selected Simmons, hoping he could become a star duo with Joel Embiid.

After a redshirt rookie season due to an injury, Simmons debuted in 2017. Appearing in all but one game, Simmons put together a Rookie of the Year campaign.

By year two, he was an NBA All-Star for the first time. Simmons earned All-Star nods in three of his four seasons with the Sixers. Following the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Simmons requested a trade.

It took half a season, but Simmons was dealt away to the Brooklyn Nets, helping the Sixers land the All-Star guard, James Harden. While Simmons didn’t play for Brooklyn during the 2021-2022 season, he saw the court for 90 games over the next three years.

Simmons didn’t find the same success in Brooklyn. In three seasons, he averaged seven points, six rebounds, and six assists. As Brooklyn is heading in the direction of a rebuild, moving on from the 28-year-old Simmons made sense for both parties.

The Clippers hope Simmons can have an impact as they look to avoid the Play-In and make a deep postseason run. Currently, the Clippers are 29-23, sitting sixth in the Western Conference.

More 76ers on SI

76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades

Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks

Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle

Quentin Grimes’ Contract Details

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News