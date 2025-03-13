Lou Williams Offers Advice to NBA Draft Prospect Cooper Flagg
After what many dubbed a lackluster class last year, the 2025 NBA Draft is expected to be loaded with talent. Still months away from a new group of players being ushered into the league, one former Philadelphia 76ers player offered some words of advice to the potential No. 1 pick.
Headlining the 2025 draft class is Duke forward Cooper Flagg. The hype has been building for over a year now, as countless fans are eager to see him finally reach the NBA. However, the highly-touted prospect shocked many earlier this season when he hinted at possibly wanting to return to Duke for his sophomore season.
On Wednesday's episode of Run It Back, the hosts discussed Flagg's stunning remarks about potentially wanting to stay in college. This led to a simple piece of advice from Lou Williams. He urged Flagg to not look back and make the leap to the NBA.
"Don't go back to school, it's going to be the same teams next year bro," Williams said. "Come on out."
Since the start of the season, Flagg has been the projected No. 1 pick in this year's draft. He's been nothing short of dominant at Duke, averaging 19.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 4.2 APG, and 1.3 BPG.
It's no surprise that Williams took this stance, seeing as he also took the quickest route to the NBA. He is part of a rare group to enter the pros out of high school, getting drafted 45th overall by the Sixers in 2005. From there, he went on to have a successful 17-year career where he cemented himself as one of the best reserve guards in NBA history.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations