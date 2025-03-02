All 76ers

Mavericks Will Reportedly Add Former Philadelphia 76ers Big Man

After trying to find a role on the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers, Kai Jones is headed to the Dallas Mavericks, according to a report.

Justin Grasso

Jan 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kai Jones (23) blocks a dunk attempt by Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kai Jones (23) blocks a dunk attempt by Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Former Philadelphia 76ers big man Kai Jones has his sights set on the Dallas Mavericks. According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Jones plans to join the Mavs once he clears waivers this week.

On Saturday, Jones was let go by the Los Angeles Clippers. The young veteran center was on a two-way contract for the Clippers throughout the 2024-2025 campaign. He had an opportunity to check in for 28 games, averaging seven minutes per night.

Jones struggled to carve out a role for himself in LA. The Clippers decided to waive the 24-year-old, leaving him to search for an opportunity to join his fourth team since entering the league in 2021.

In 2021, Jones was selected 19th overall by the New York Knicks, but he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets. The young big man spent two full seasons with the Hornets, garnering a role as a reserve. Through those two years, Jones appeared in 67 games.

His final season in Charlotte featured a 46-game run, where he averaged three points and three rebounds while making 56 percent of his field goals.

Jan 15, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Reece Beekman (4) dribbles against LA Clippers forward Kai Jones (23) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Following the 2022-2023 season, Jones was waived by the Hornets. He remained a free agent for a large part of the season. The Sixers added Jones on a 10-day deal. Right away, the Sixers sent Jones to the NBA G League to compete for the Delaware Blue Coats.

The plan was for Jones to spend 10 days in Delaware, then depending on how the run goes, the Sixers would be open to another 10-day run with him called up to the main roster. Unfortunately, Jones suffered an injury during his first temporary deal. He was not offered another.

Jones’ Delaware run ended after two games. He averaged 11 points and eight rebounds during his short stint.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

