Mavericks Will Reportedly Add Former Philadelphia 76ers Big Man
Former Philadelphia 76ers big man Kai Jones has his sights set on the Dallas Mavericks. According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Jones plans to join the Mavs once he clears waivers this week.
On Saturday, Jones was let go by the Los Angeles Clippers. The young veteran center was on a two-way contract for the Clippers throughout the 2024-2025 campaign. He had an opportunity to check in for 28 games, averaging seven minutes per night.
Jones struggled to carve out a role for himself in LA. The Clippers decided to waive the 24-year-old, leaving him to search for an opportunity to join his fourth team since entering the league in 2021.
In 2021, Jones was selected 19th overall by the New York Knicks, but he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets. The young big man spent two full seasons with the Hornets, garnering a role as a reserve. Through those two years, Jones appeared in 67 games.
His final season in Charlotte featured a 46-game run, where he averaged three points and three rebounds while making 56 percent of his field goals.
Following the 2022-2023 season, Jones was waived by the Hornets. He remained a free agent for a large part of the season. The Sixers added Jones on a 10-day deal. Right away, the Sixers sent Jones to the NBA G League to compete for the Delaware Blue Coats.
The plan was for Jones to spend 10 days in Delaware, then depending on how the run goes, the Sixers would be open to another 10-day run with him called up to the main roster. Unfortunately, Jones suffered an injury during his first temporary deal. He was not offered another.
Jones’ Delaware run ended after two games. He averaged 11 points and eight rebounds during his short stint.
