Michael Beasley Issues Million Dollar Challenge to Ex-Sixers Guard
Years removed from his last stint in the NBA, Michael Beasley is keeping his basketball career alive in Ice Cube's BIG3 League. Known for his high level of confidence and brash personality, the versatile forward recently offered a massive challenge to a former Philadelphia 76ers guard.
The BIG3 is littered with former NBA players, with Beasley being one of the top standouts. He is currently among the league's leading scorers, averaging 20 points per game. When he isn't showcasing his talents in the BIG3, Beasley is taking on all kinds of basketball challenges online.
After endless back-and-forth, Beasley and longtime NBA guard Lance Stephenson held a game of one-on-one with the winner walking out with $100,000. Following his victory, he has now set his sights on a new target. On top of this, Beasley is looking to up the ante to a shocking amount.
During a recent episode of his "3s and Ones" podcast with Chris Haynes, Beasley got into a heated exchange with former NBA champion Nick Young. In the midst of this interview, Beasley tossed out the idea of Young being his next challenger in a one-on-one showdown. In hopes of enticing "Swaggy P," Beasley said they can play for a million dollar cash prize.
Young is most known for his time with the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers, but he had multiple stops across his 12 years in the NBA. Among the teams he had a brief stint with was the Sixers. Young signed a one-year deal with Philly in free agency back in 2013. He'd go on to play in 59 games for the Sixers and average 10.6 PPG and 1.4 APG primarily in a bench role.
Since his playing career ended back in 2019, Young has moved into the world of podcasting. He can regularly be found as a co-host on Gilbert Arenas' "Gil's Arena" show.
