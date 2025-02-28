All 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks Add Former 76ers Player After Beating Nuggets

A former 76ers player is joining the Bucks.

Justin Grasso

Jan 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center PJ Hall (13) dunks the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Pete Nance (22) as center Adem Bona (30) defends in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are making a roster move right after their game against the Denver Nuggets. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Bucks are adding former Philadelphia 76ers player Pete Nance.

Once again, Nance is going to land a two-way contract. Therefore, he could split time with the Bucks’ main roster and their G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

via @ShamsCharania: The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to sign F/C Pete Nance on a two-way NBA deal, sources tell ESPN. Nance played seven games for the 76ers this season amid a strong season for the G League's Cleveland Charge.

The Sixers employed Nance on two occasions for short stints during the 2024-2025 NBA season. Back in December, Nance signed the second two-way contract of his career with the Sixers. He would be on the team for a little over a month before getting waived.

Since Nance’s G League rights sat with the Cleveland Charge, he returned to the Cavaliers’ affiliate for some time. In January, the Sixers brought Nance back on another two-way deal.

Jan 19, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) puts up a shot against Philadelphia 76ers forward Pete Nance (22) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

At the February trade deadline, the Sixers parted ways with Nance once again. As they made a trade with the Washington Wizards to acquire the two-way guard Jared Butler, Nance found himself as the odd-man-out, getting cut to make room for the trade acquisition.

Not even a month later, Nance lands with the 33-25 Bucks, who are fresh off of a 121-112 win over the Nuggets.

Nance saw the court for seven games with the Sixers. Averaging 10 minutes on the floor, he produced two points and one rebound per game on 33 percent shooting from the field.

Since going undrafted in 2023, Nance has had NBA stints with the Sixers and the Cavaliers. The Bucks become the 25-year-old’s third team.

Justin Grasso
