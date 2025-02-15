All 76ers

NBA Analyst Comments on ‘Alarming’ Paul George Showing

Paul George's showing out in Brooklyn has an NBA analyst concerned.

Justin Grasso

Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The Paul George era with the Philadelphia 76ers is off to a rough start.

On Wednesday night, George’s first season with the Sixers reached a new low, as the veteran forward struggled to make an impact against the Brooklyn Nets while being the only All-Star in the lineup.

It’s apparent that George has been dealing with a physical setback, but that hasn’t prevented fans and analysts from sounding off on his lack of success with the Sixers over time. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is the latest to comment on George’s recent performance in Brooklyn.

via @BillSimmons: I watched a lot of the Sixers-Nets game. Just an alarming night for Paul George.

Not only did George struggle with his shot on Wednesday, but the nine-time All-Star wasn’t aggressive with his attempts. George put up just seven shots from the field, which is the second-fewest for players in the starting five. Only Guerschon Yabusele had a lower volume.

George shot just 1-7 from the field against the Nets. Five of his shots came from beyond the arc, and he went empty from deep.

The Sixers received just two points out of George in 36 minutes against the Nets. While he helped on the boards with six rebounds and had the second-most assists with four total, George’s lack of scoring in a Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid-less game was highly disappointing.

Setback or not, George’s contract comes with heavy expectations. Over the 2024 offseason, the Sixers invested $211 million in George for the next four years.

In 35 games, George is averaging 16 points on 36 percent shooting from three, along with five rebounds and four assists at the break. After making the All-Star team in three out of the last four seasons, George will miss out on that action for the first time since his 31-game campaign in 2021-2022.

Justin Grasso
