NBA Draft Analyst Predicts Duke Prospect Will ‘Surprise’ at Combine

Potential Philadelphia 76ers prospect from Duke could be a major riser at the NBA Combine.

Justin Grasso


Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) and Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the 2025 NBA Draft, one name fans will have to keep an eye on is Duke Basketball’s Khaman Maluach.

With a top-six pick potentially in play for the Sixers, Maluach has a strong chance of going within that range. While Maluach’s stock might’ve taken a hit during the NCAA Tournament, a notable NBA Draft analyst recently suggested the Duke standout could be on pace to shock scouts at the NBA Combine this month.

via @DraftExpress: More footage of Duke's Khaman Maluach working out in preparation for the NBA Draft. I think he will surprise people in workouts with how skilled he's getting, in addition to his tremendous physical tools and gigantic personality.

Standing tall at 7’2”, the 18-year-old Maluach is coming off a 39-game campaign for his freshman effort at Duke. He started all of his appearances and averaged 21 minutes on the court.

Maluach averaged nine points per game, making 71 percent of his shots from the field. From the charity stripe, he averaged two attempts per game, making 77 percent of his free throws.

On the glass, Maluach averaged seven rebounds and also blocked one shot per game.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) shoots the ball over Houston Cougars forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s draft rankings, Maluach ranks seventh overall. He is the top center on the publication’s big board as of mid-May. Maryland’s Derik Queen is the next center on the board, ranking at No. 10.

The Sixers have two centers under contract for the 2025-2026 season, with a player option pending on a third. Joel Embiid, who has been dealing with knee concerns, could be healthy in time for the start of the season after undergoing surgery recently.

Last year, the Sixers added Adem Bona out of UCLA with their second-round pick. While Bona showed enough to get a fair look at a rotation spot next season, his presence likely wouldn’t shy the team away from drafting another center if they felt there was a good fit there. Then, there’s Andre Drummond, who could return if he picks up his option. If he returns, Drummond is likely looking at his final season in Philly.

Published
Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated's FanNation.

