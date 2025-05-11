NBA Draft Analyst Predicts Duke Prospect Will ‘Surprise’ at Combine
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the 2025 NBA Draft, one name fans will have to keep an eye on is Duke Basketball’s Khaman Maluach.
With a top-six pick potentially in play for the Sixers, Maluach has a strong chance of going within that range. While Maluach’s stock might’ve taken a hit during the NCAA Tournament, a notable NBA Draft analyst recently suggested the Duke standout could be on pace to shock scouts at the NBA Combine this month.
via @DraftExpress: More footage of Duke's Khaman Maluach working out in preparation for the NBA Draft. I think he will surprise people in workouts with how skilled he's getting, in addition to his tremendous physical tools and gigantic personality.
Standing tall at 7’2”, the 18-year-old Maluach is coming off a 39-game campaign for his freshman effort at Duke. He started all of his appearances and averaged 21 minutes on the court.
Maluach averaged nine points per game, making 71 percent of his shots from the field. From the charity stripe, he averaged two attempts per game, making 77 percent of his free throws.
On the glass, Maluach averaged seven rebounds and also blocked one shot per game.
According to ESPN’s draft rankings, Maluach ranks seventh overall. He is the top center on the publication’s big board as of mid-May. Maryland’s Derik Queen is the next center on the board, ranking at No. 10.
The Sixers have two centers under contract for the 2025-2026 season, with a player option pending on a third. Joel Embiid, who has been dealing with knee concerns, could be healthy in time for the start of the season after undergoing surgery recently.
Last year, the Sixers added Adem Bona out of UCLA with their second-round pick. While Bona showed enough to get a fair look at a rotation spot next season, his presence likely wouldn’t shy the team away from drafting another center if they felt there was a good fit there. Then, there’s Andre Drummond, who could return if he picks up his option. If he returns, Drummond is likely looking at his final season in Philly.