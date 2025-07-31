All 76ers

NBA Executive Weighs In on Sixers Standout's Potential Value

Executive gives his thoughts on what the Sixers should pay Quentin Grimes.

Kevin McCormick

Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Philadelphia 76ers' offseason rolls along, one of their final tasks is signing Quentin Grimes to a new contract. With talks between the two sides still ongoing, one executive weighed in on the kind of offer the front office should bring to the table.

The Sixers acquired Grimes at the deadline in an effort to add more youth to the roster. This move quickly looked like a massive steal for Philadelphia, as the former first-round pick put together the best stretch of his pro career. Following this impressive stint, Grimes now finds himself in line for a payday.

In a recent column for The Athletic, NBA insider Fred Katz polled executives around the league regarding the top restricted free agents this summer. While breaking down Grimes' situation, one front office member cited the new CBA as a major reason why the Sixers shouldn't overpay their latest standout.

Quentin Grime
Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) controls the ball against the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

“The way the cap (environment) is now, why would you spend $20 million on Quentin Grimes when you can get (Bucks guard) Gary Trent (Jr.) for a minimum?” said one executive, who proposed a three-year, $40 million contract for Grimes. “We shouldn’t just sign young players because they’re young. … You’ve got to believe Grimes is gonna develop into your starting backcourt with (Tyrese) Maxey.”

Seeing how things have unfolded for the Sixers this summer, retaining Grimes is a top priority. They already let Guerschon Yabusele walk in free agency on an inexpensive deal because they want to keep the veteran guard around. Even though his role won't be the same as it was last season, Grimes still has a complementary skill set that could help the Sixers return to prominence in the Eastern Conference.

More 76ers on SI

Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media

VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision

Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid

Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post

VJ Edgecombe Discusses His Return to Action

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

Home/News