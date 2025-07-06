NBA Fans React to VJ Edgecombe's Sixers Summer League Debut
It didn’t take long for VJ Edgecombe to generate buzz for his performance in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform.
On Saturday night, the Sixers’ Summer League team fired up its run in Salt Lake City, Utah. They took on Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz’s Summer League roster.
Entering the Summer League run as the No. 3 overall pick in 2025 NBA Draft, Edgecombe has a lot of high expectations attached. While he would’ve had that kind of pressure as the third pick in any draft, the fact that many viewed the selections beyond the top two as a question mark really added some weight to the situation.
Edgecombe still has a long way to go, but it’s safet to say his first Summer League run was a success.
NBA Fans React to VJ Edgecombe’s Summer League Debut
@SunsJAM: Jimmy buckets?
@turkxbt: Okay this dude looking really solid
@charspop28: @sixers got a DAWGGG
Edgecombe clocked a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds. He added four assists and two blocks to go with his stat totals.
Coming into the draft, athleticism is what really drew teams to Edgecombe as a prospect. All of that was on display on Saturday night in Utah.
@PhillyHotspur: Some Dwayne Wade vibes right here from VJ
@dattallbebo: Rare sixers W
@PeteM1968: I’ve seen enough. ROTY incoming.
During his lone season at Baylor, Edgecombe appeared in 33 games for the Bears. He made 44 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 34 percent of his threes.
Edgecombe posted averages of 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and nearly one block. In the months leading up to the NBA Draft, Edgecombe was viewed as a top-five prospect. After a single pre-draft meeting, which happened to be with the Sixers, Edgecombe shot up to being the consensus third pick. The Sixers turned that situation into a reality late last month.
