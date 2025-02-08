NBA Insider Details 76ers Added Compensation in Caleb Martin Trade
In a move that shocked many, the Philadelphia 76ers first move of this year's trade deadline was sending Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks. After the trade was officially finalized on Thursday, one NBA insider detailed why added draft compensation was thrown into the mix.
Martin arrived in Philly in free agency, where he signed a four-year deal at a very team friendly price. However, the front office has decided to part ways with the veteran forward. In return, the Sixers landed a young three-and-D guard in Quentin Grimes.
Prior to being traded, Martin was sidelined due a hip injury he suffered on January 10th. His health situation put the Mavericks in a position to veto the trade, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Since Dallas doesn't think this will be a long-term issue, they decided to move forward in the deal. That said, it did result with the Sixers also parting with a second-round pick in the deal.
Martin's stint with the Sixers ends after appearing in just 31 games. He now heads to a new-look Mavericks team eager to make a statement post-Luka Doncic trade. With his veteran and playoff experience, Martin could become a key piece to the supporting cast.
As for the Sixers, they walk away with a guard who has a complementary skill set and a lot of upside. This season for the Mavericks, Grimes averaged 10.2 PPG while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle