NBA Insider Has Key Update on Sixers’ Quentin Grimes Situation
Nothing is guaranteed for the Philadelphia 76ers when it comes to Quentin Grimes, but all signs continue pointing to the two parties working out a new deal at some point this summer.
Ahead of free agency, the Sixers made Grimes a restricted free agent by sending him a qualifying offer. Around that time, it was rumored that Grimes and his reps were looking for a deal that included a salary in the range of $25 million. A steep price to pay for a player coming off a strong, yet small sample size stretch with the Sixers.
While the talks between Grimes, the Sixers, and anybody else have dragged on, nothing has changed. According to the NBA Insider, Jake Fischer, the “expectations persist” that the Sixers and Grimes will re-connect on a new deal.
The NBA Insider suggests that the new contract would be “no less than a three-year deal.”
When the Sixers acquired Grimes from the Dallas Mavericks, their plan was to go younger. They parted ways with the 29-year-old Caleb Martin as he was just one season into his multi-year deal.
Grimes, 24, had appeared in 47 games for the Mavs, averaging 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists.
When Grimes landed on the Sixers, most of the core members of the roster were checking out with injuries. As a result, Grimes shot up the pecking order on offense. In 28 games, he posted averages of 22 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from three.
Along with his scoring, Grimes came down with five rebounds per game, while averaging five assists per outing. It was an All-Star-caliber stretch for the young veteran, who was rocking his fourth different uniform since landing in the NBA with the New York Knicks in 2021.
From the conclusion of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers had Grimes at the top of their list of targets in free agency. Despite the process taking much longer than expected, it appears that nothing has changed. It could only be a matter of time before Grimes re-signs with the Sixers on a multi-year deal.
