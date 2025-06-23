NBA Insider Hints At 76ers Star's Potential Deal
The Philadelphia 76ers have their hands full when it comes to the offseason, as apart from their third overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft, they have a decision to make on the future of Quentin Grimes. The 25-year-old arrived at the Wells Fargo Center at the trade deadline, in exchange for the veteran wing Caleb Martin.
Despite joining what was a cluttered backcourt with fellow options being Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr, Paul George, and Kyle Lowry, amongst others, Grimes showed off his scoring ability immediately as he dropped 30 points against the Brooklyn Nets in only his fourth appearance for Philadelphia.
These offensive explosions were something that the 25-year-old became known for down the stretch, as he would have four more games of 30+ points. All of this would contribute to Grimes ending the season averaging 21.9 points per game while donning a Sixers jersey.
While Grimes was a big part of the second half of the season for Philadelphia, he isn't guaranteed to return next year as he is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season as a result of the conclusion of his rookie contract. This means that the Sixers' front office will be able to make any offer given to the 25-year-old in an attempt to retain him.
Given his increased production over the second half of the season, it's been tricky to estimate what Grimes will be getting in the offseason, but NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that it could be north of $14 million.
"Multiple numbers-crunchers we consulted indicated that Grimes, after his breakout scoring for the Sixers in March, does appear to be heading for a payday that starts north of the $14.1 million midlevel exception," Fischer stated.
If the Sixers want to free space for their offer to the 25-year-old, they have club options for the 2025-26 season on Justin Edwards, Jared Butler, and Lonnie Walker IV, with each contract coming with a decision date of June 28. Elsewhere on Philadelphia's payroll sit a few player options, as Eric Gordon, Andre Drummond, and the aforementioned Oubre all have a decision to make regarding their future with the Sixers.