NBA Insider Names Surprising Free Agent Fit For 76ers
With the departure of Guerschon Yabusele, the Philadelphia 76ers might be in the market for another big man. Yabusele saw an elevated role with the 76ers after Joel Embiid’s knee injury sidelined him for over 60 regular season games. Paul George was also on Philadelphia’s injury report for the majority of last season.
ESPN’s Kevin Pelton suggests that Chris Boucher may be a possible fit for the 76ers.
“Possible fits: Boucher's shooting makes him another logical fit for the Warriors, with whom he started his career as an undrafted free agent before landing in Toronto. I also like Boucher's fit with the Philadelphia 76ers, who could use a shooter with size after losing Guerschon Yabusele to the New York Knicks.”
Last season, Boucher averaged 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over 50 games for the Toronto Raptors. The 32-year-old center fell out of Toronto's rotation after the team decided to prioritize its younger players.
While Boucher has seen a decrease in production in past seasons, Pelton offered an optimistic take on the 32-year-old’s recent performances.
“Boucher quietly bounced back from a down 2023-24 season to average double-figure scoring for the second time in his career while playing an average of 17.2 minutes. He shot 36% on 3s and 63% on 2s in producing elite efficiency while also proving capable of defending on the wing in big second-unit lineups.”
Whether Boucher signs with the 76ers or not, the team should find reliable backups for Embiid and George. Other notable free agents include Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford.
