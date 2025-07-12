NBA Insider Releases Important Update on Joel Embiid
In a couple of months, the Philadelphia 76ers will be back on the court for the start of training camp.
Will they have the seven-time NBA All-Star, Joel Embiid, healthy and ready to participate? For now, that’s the plan. On multiple occasions this offseason, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has suggested that Embiid is on track to be ready by then.
As for his current status, the big man reportedly hasn’t been back on the floor participating in basketball activities just yet, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.
“League sources tell The Athletic that Embiid still hasn’t returned to on-court basketball activities,” Jones wrote in his latest. “That said, Morey and the front office remain optimistic that Embiid will be on the floor for the season opener.”
Optimism and reality don’t always align, especially when it comes to Joel Embiid’s physical health.
Outside of his first two seasons with the Sixers, the 2024-2025 NBA season might’ve been the most frustrating run for Embiid and the franchise.
Following an Olympic run, Embiid was hardly a participant at training camp in the Bahamas. Throughout the Sixers’ 2024 preseason, the veteran center was sidelined. Although there didn’t seem to be an injury keeping him off the court, Embiid missed the first nine games of the regular season.
After Embiid debuted for the 10th game on November 12, he missed the following matchup. Then, a three-game stretch of appearances was followed by a seven-game stretch of absences. It became an on/off sequence up until February 22.
Following a 31-minute showing against the Brooklyn Nets at home, Embiid might not have known he played his final game of the season. With knee swelling bothering him throughout the year, the star center decided it was time to shut it down and undergo a second procedure. Embiid finished the year with just 19 games played.
Considering Philadelphia’s struggles without him, Embiid remains a key factor for Philadelphia moving forward. He’s still not all the way in the clear with his setback, but he’s got until late September/early October to get back on track and ready for training camp.
