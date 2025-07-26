NBA Insider: Sixers Won't Re-sign Key Free Agent in Immediate Future.
One of the key focus points in the offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers comes down to retaining Quentin Grimes, who is currently a restricted free agent. This means that while other teams may send offers to the 25-year-old, the Sixers have the right to match any of them and bring Grimes back to the City of Brotherly Love.
The reason for Grimes being so high up on Philadelphia's list of priorities is due to his high level of production after making his way to the Eastern Conference at the trade deadline, with the Sixers sending Caleb Martin back in return. Given that Philadelphia had already sustained some big injuries in their back court, Grimes made nearly an instant impact, as he would go on to average 21.9 points per game on 46.9 percent from the field during his 28-game stretch in Nick Nurse's system.
While other notable free agents in the league have found their destinations for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign, the same can't be said for Grimes and the Sixers, with the two parties failing to reach an agreement up until this point. This is something that Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer believes won't be getting resolved anytime in the immediate future, but feels that Philadelphia's front office can't mishandle his return due to the recent departure of Guerschon Yabusele.
"I do not think we're getting any resolution this week or in July for Quentin Grimes..." Fischer stated. "Now the Sixers one-hundred percent want to bring back Quentin Grimes; they want him at a very strong number, they basically can not mess this one up because of letting Guerschon Yabusele head out the door to New York.
Fischer was also quick to note that the two sides might agree to something closer to a shorter deal, meaning that his long-term future in the City of Brotherly Love is still up in the air.
"I think, my latest understanding there is that Quentin Grimes... seems more likely to sign a short-term agreement with Philadelphia..." Fischer stated.
If, for some reason, the two sides aren't able to reach an agreement, Grimes could decide to pick up his $8.7 million qualifying offer, meaning that he'll stay with Philadelphia throughout the upcoming campaign before becoming an unrestricted free agent in next year's offseason.
