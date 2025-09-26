Sixers’ Paul George Moved to Western Conference Team in Mock Trade
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report released a list of ten trade ideas for the NBA’s top trade assets. One of the hypothetical deals would drastically alter the Philadelphia 76ers’ core.
Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggested a mock trade in which Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen would be swapped for 76ers star Paul George and a haul of draft picks.
Philadelphia 76ers receive: Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz receive: Paul George, a 2028 first-round pick (via LAC), a 2028 second-round pick (via GSW) and a 2030 second-round pick (via WAS)
Pros For the 76ers
Buckley believes Markkanen could be a stronger fit for the 76ers' lineup than Paul George.
"Markkanen's size and movement as a shooter might be even better fits with Philly's stars than George's on-and-off-ball utility," Buckley wrote. "If nothing else, Markkanen is a more natural and comfortable 4, which could be massive when Philly needs to carve out major minutes at the 1-through-3 spots for Maxey, Jared McCain, VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr. and a hopefully re-signed Quentin Grimes."
Last season, Markkanen averaged 19.0 points and 5.9 rebounds over 47 games. Philadelphia is lacking the most in frontcourt depth, which the one-time All-Star would help address. As suggested, the seven-foot forward is a more natural fit at power forward than George.
The 28-year-old Markkanen could also further support a transitional period of 76ers basketball. While Joel Embiid is still a question mark for the future, the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and VJ Edgecombe may help the franchise avoid a harsh rebuild and remain consistent playoff contenders.
Pros For the Jazz
The Jazz are coming off a year at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, and Markkanen doesn’t seem to be the answer to ending a three-year playoff drought. With the Los Angeles Clippers built around the likes of aging stars Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Chris Paul, it may be worth taking a gamble that the franchise will be struggling in 2028.
Although George was limited to 41 games with the 76ers, the nine-time All-Star averaged a respectable 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. George is no longer a first-option scorer, but he is still arguably a top 50 talent in the NBA.
Overall, the 76ers and Jazz both have reasons to consider Buckley’s mock trade. In likelihood, Utah’s side may ask to acquire more draft assets to reach an agreement. The 76ers would be clear winners of this trade.
