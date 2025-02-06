NBA News: 76ers Expected to Add Knicks G League Star
In the minutes following the closure of the NBA's trade deadline, it was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania that the Philadelphia 76ers are adding Chuma Okeke of the West Chester Knicks, the New York Knicks' G League affiliate, to a 10-Day contract.
Okeke has been an instrumental part of the Knicks' success in the early stages of the G League season, averaging 17 points per game on 42 percent form the field, as well as securing seven rebounds.
The forward comes into the Sixers roster after a trade deadline which saw the departure of plenty of depth options for Nick Nurse to use, as the likes of Caleb Martin, KJ Martin, Reggie Jackson, and Pete Nance all left the team, with the latter being cut with the addition of Jared Butler from the Washington Wizards.
The 26-year-old won't be the first person Nurse will call on in the coming days, having to play behind the likes of Guerschon Yabusele, Paul George, Ricky Council IV, and Justin Edwards, who have all been high up in the pecking order.
Okeke isn't entirely new to playing in the NBA, appearing in over 189 matchups for the Orlando Magic, which includes 55 starts, in which he'd averaged six points and three rebounds over a four year stretch.
While it isn't known at this time if Okeke is set to be used with Philadelphia or spend time with the Delaware Blue Coats, who find themselves in the midst of a four game losing streak, it could be similar to the signing of Kai Jones last season, which saw him receive game time in the G-League before leaving for Los Angeles.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle