NBA News: Former Philadelphia 76ers Big Man Finds Next Team

Mo Bamba has a new team after a short-lived Clippers stint.

Justin Grasso

Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Mo Bamba (5) dunks the ball against the LA Clippers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Mo Bamba (5) dunks the ball against the LA Clippers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Former Philadelphia 76ers big man Mo Bamba is still working on finding a long-term situation. Recently, the veteran center landed on a new team after finding himself in the free agency market.

For the time being, Bamba won’t be competing at the NBA level. The veteran center is going to get an opportunity to reset at the NBA G League level, joining the affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans.

via @GleagueSquadron: What’s that one song again?🎧 Welcome to the 205, Mo Bamba!

The Birmingham Squadron looks forward to adding a former first-round pick to their team for the foreseeable future. While the Squadron might not be a long-term fit for Bamba, he’ll get a chance to continuing showcasing his skillset while searching for his next big opportunity.

In 2018, Bamba was a top 10 pick in the NBA Draft. Coming out of Texas, the big man was selected sixth overall by the Orlando Magic. He played four full seasons with the Magic and wrapped up his time in Orlando with a 40-game stretch in 2022-2023.

During the 2022-2023 season, Bamba was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. He appeared in just nine games in LA, and didn’t have a role when the playoffs rolled around. The following summer, the Lakers cut ties with Bamba, which allowed for the veteran center to hit free agency.

Mo Bamb
Jan 22, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers center Mo Bamba (4) jumps for a rebound against Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) and forward Sam Hauser (30) during the first quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Bamba signed with the Sixers on a one-year deal. Philadelphia hoped Bamba could come in and win a role as Joel Embiid’s backup, but the competition was stiff. Ultimately, the Sixers relied heavily on Paul Reed to play backup to Embiid, but Bamba still acquired plenty of playing time.

In 57 games, Bamba averaged 13 minutes of action. He made 49 percent of his shots from the field and produced four points and four rebounds per game. Bamba started in 17 games for the Sixers during his lone season with the team.

Last summer, Bamba tested the open market once again and joined the Los Angeles Clippers. The veteran center played in 28 games, averaging five points and four rebounds. In early February, Bamba was traded to the Utah Jazz. He was waived on the next day, leading him to his G League move.

Justin Grasso
