NBA News: Philadelphia 76ers Plan to Acquire Former First-Round Pick
It could all come full circle for former Colorado State standout David Roddy.
Once the young veteran forward clears waivers, he’s expected to land a temporary contract to join the Philadelphia 76ers, according to NBA Insider Jake Fischer.
Roddy was recently cut by the Sixers’ Eastern Conference rival, the Atlanta Hawks. A 10-Day contract would give him an opportunity to showcase his skillet on a limited timeline.
Back in 2022, Roddy was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the 76ers. Once he was picked up, Roddy knew he was headed to the Memphis Grizzlies.
When the Sixers went on the clock with the 23rd overall pick, they worked the phones to make a deal for a win-now player. The Sixers sent Roddy to the Grizzlies, along with the veteran sharpshooter Danny Green, in order to land De’Anthony Melton.
Roddy ended up playing a big role for the Grizzlies in year one, making 70 appearances during his rookie season. He averaged seven points on 43 percent shooting from the field in 18 minutes per game.
Amid Roddy’s sophomore effort, he was traded for the first time. After a 48-game showing with the Grizzlies, Roddy was moved at the 2024 trade deadline in a three-team deal between Memphis, Brooklyn, and Phoenix. Roddy landed on the Suns in the deal.
Last year, he wrapped up the season with 17 appearances with Phoenix. With a lack of impact on the Suns, Roddy was an offseason trade candidate this past summer. He ended up on the Hawks in July.
This season, Roddy played 27 games for Atlanta. Averaging 13 minutes off the bench, the young veteran produced five points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and knocking down 37 percent of his threes. He also averaged three rebounds and one assist per game.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle