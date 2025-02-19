All 76ers

New Sixers Signing Practices Before Potential Debut

David Roddy was present for the 76ers' first session back.

Justin Grasso

Jan 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward David Roddy (8) against Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward David Roddy (8) against Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have made a handful of roster moves after the trade deadline. Some of the moves included converting multiple two-way prospects into standard deals, along with adding David Roddy as a 10-Day signee.

When the Sixers brought on Roddy, he was quickly assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League. As the team entered the All-Star break, Roddy was recalled. On Tuesday, the Sixers returned to practice, seeing Roddy in action for a session post-All-Star break.

On Thursday, the Sixers will host their Atlantic Division rival, the Boston Celtics. It could be the final chance for Roddy to pick up some minutes with the team.

Considering the Sixers are getting healthier after an extended period off from games, Roddy might have a hard time cracking the rotation in an important battle with a division rival.

The former 2022 first-round pick has 162 games under his belt in the NBA. He had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, and the Atlanta Hawks.

Prior to the trade deadline, Roddy appeared in 27 games for Atlanta. Seeing the court for roughly 13 minutes off the bench, Roddy averaged five points and three rebounds, shooting 37 percent from three.

Since signing with the Sixers, Roddy has played 40 minutes for the Blue Coats. He produced 31 points and eight rebounds in his debut. It was a strong first impression before he was recalled by the Sixers.

The 76ers will return to the court on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The plan for Roddy at this point is unknown.

