New York Knicks Monitoring Former Sixers Sharpshooter in Free Agency
This offseason, the New York Knicks nabbed one of the Philadelphia 76ers' biggest role players in free agency. As they continue to fill out their roster, they are eyeing another player with ties to the franchise.
Ahead of him hitting the open market, Guerschon Yabusele was expected to have multiple suitors looking to acquire his services. The Sixers wanted to retain the versatile forward, but he opted for a change of scenery. In the early days of free agency, Yabusele agreed to a two-year deal to join the Knicks.
Despite already making numerous additions, the Knicks still find themselves with one open roster spot. According to insider Ian Begley, sharpshooting guard Landry Shamet is someone they are considering as a veteran's minimum signing.
"They remain interested in Landry Shamet," Begley said. "Shamet remains open to coming back here. I do think there's some support for that idea. Bringing the veteran back, you saw how he played in the Eastern Conference finals when he got some minutes."
Shamet joined the Knicks last year after a brief stint with the Washington Wizards. He appeared in 50 games during the regular season, averaging 5.7 PPG and shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc off the bench. As an effective floor spacer who can hold his own defensively, Shamet makes sense as a complementary piece around Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Long before he joined the Knicks, Shamet began his NBA career with the Sixers. He was drafted in the first round in the 2018 draft, but had a short run in Philadelphia. Shamet ended up being traded to the LA Clippers midway through his rookie year in the trade that landed the Sixers Tobias Harris.
