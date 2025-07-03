All 76ers

NY Knicks Rumored to Have Ex-Sixer Ben Simmons on Radar

Knicks have reportedly expressed interest in Ben Simmons.

Kevin McCormick

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
As free agency rages on in the NBA, one player in search of a contract is Ben Simmons. Amid recent developments, the former Philadelphia 76ers star could find a home on an Eastern Conference contender.

Midway through last season, Simmons found himself on the move after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets. He wasn't on the market long, as the LA Clippers took a flier on the former No. 1 pick in the midst of their playoff push. He'd go on to play in 18 games following the signing, averaging 2.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 3.1 APG in that time.

With the Clippers making multiple upgrades to their roster this summer, they've decided to move on from Simmons. This leaves the three-time All-Star weighing new options as he looks to keep his NBA career alive. Per NBA insider Ian Begley, the New York Knicks are a team that has expressed interest in him.

The Knicks have also checked in on free agent Ben Simmons, per sources familiar with the matter. But people briefed on the matter say a decision on that roster spot isn’t expected until after the head coach is hired. Simmons has met with three other teams and is expected to make a decision soon, per people familiar with the matter.

Joining the Knicks would once again land Simmons on a team with championship aspirations. It would also mean having to face off against his former team at least four times in the regular season. With his defense and versatile skill set, Simmons could help the Knicks in the right role.

This news comes on the heels of the Knicks prying Guerschon Yabusele away from the Sixers following a standout showing last season.

