Patrick Beverley Gives High Praise to Sixers Star Paul George
Throughout his multiple stops in the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has taken on a lot of different roles. While looking back at his career as a whole, one of his former teammates praised what he's been able to accomplish.
After emerging as an All-Star-level talent, George found himself as "the guy" on an Indiana Pacers team with championship aspirations. Things changed for PG in 2017, when he was traded to the OKC Thunder. He then had to embrace a co-star role as the running mate for former MVP Russell Westbrook.
George would end up being in a situation like this for some time, as he later joined forces with Kawhi Leonard on the LA Clippers. Now in the later stages of his career, George is a third option to the homegrown duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
While he doesn't have the accolades of some of the other top stars of his generation, one NBA journeyman gave George his flowers.
Patrick Beverley utters strong take on Sixers star Paul George
During a recent episode of his podcast, Beverley gave his thoughts on some recent comments Klay Thompson made about himself and PG. He noted that he's had a lot more playoff and championship success, but he doesn't feel he could carry the weight of a franchise the way George has during his time in the NBA.
Beverley agreed with what Thompson had to say for the most part and threw in a bold take on top of it.
"We know Paul George a couple years ago he was in the MVP race," Beverley said. "If you substitute them two right, I think that Golden State probably wins more championships."
George came close to taking home MVP honors in 2019 during his final season with the Thunder after putting up stellar all-around numbers. However, he'd end up finishing third in voting behind James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who took home the award.
Coming off a lackluster first season in Philadelphia, George likely isn't worried about such hypotheticals and what-ifs. Instead, he is focusing on getting himself right physically ahead of the 2026 season. Still in an impressive big three with Embiid and Maxey, they'll look to get the Sixers back on course to being a contender in the Eastern Conference.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post