Paul George Doesn’t Hold Back on State of Sixers After Bulls Loss
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers believed they had a chance to compete for an NBA Championship. The addition of the nine-time NBA All-Star, Paul George, was expected to be the final puzzle piece to help the Sixers compete for an Eastern Conference title and beyond.
Three games after the All-Star break, it’s safe to say the Sixers are coming up way short of their goals.
It only took a few months for the Sixers to realize that making the playoffs would be a difficult challenge, considering the circumstances surrounding the team. As injuries piled up for core players like George and Joel Embiid, finding consistency has been a major obstacle they’ve struggled to overcome.
The Sixers hoped to find enough consistency to gain a Play-In Tournament spot after the All-Star break and squeeze into the playoffs. Three games in, Paul George didn’t hold back on the state of the Sixers after they were smacked with a reality check against Chicago.
“Regardless of who is playing and who’s not playing, to have admiration for this group to believe we can be, not even to get to the playoffs, but to make a push towards it, we’ve shown no sign of a team that will compete,” George told reporters on Monday night.
“We just don't have the habits of a champion, or a playoff-contending team, would have. To be honest, right now, it's a little far-fetched. All we can do is work hard and try to just keep going for one another. We’ve shown no signs of a—forget championship—but a playoff-contending team."
Philly’s first game back was a matchup against the Boston Celtics. The Sixers came up way short with a 20-point loss. While the second outing against the Brooklyn Nets was closer, the Sixers fell short with a one-possession loss after a buzzer-beater for Brooklyn was successful.
A shorthanded, rebuilding Chicago Bulls team placed the Sixers at their lowest point of the year. During Monday’s action, the Sixers trailed by as many as 50 points. While a late-game run helped the Sixers cut that lead down by nearly 20 points, they still suffered a 32-point loss against a team that possesses the final Play-In spot.
George’s comments aren’t ideal nearly 60 games into the season, but they certainly aren’t wrong. Contrary to the team’s pre-All-Star break belief, the Sixers don’t seem to pose a threat as an Eastern Conference dark horse, and they are running out of time to prove otherwise.
