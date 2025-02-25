All 76ers

Paul George Doesn’t Hold Back on State of Sixers After Bulls Loss

Paul George commented on the state of the Sixers after a disappointing loss against the Bulls.

Justin Grasso

Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George before a game against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George before a game against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers believed they had a chance to compete for an NBA Championship. The addition of the nine-time NBA All-Star, Paul George, was expected to be the final puzzle piece to help the Sixers compete for an Eastern Conference title and beyond.

Three games after the All-Star break, it’s safe to say the Sixers are coming up way short of their goals.

It only took a few months for the Sixers to realize that making the playoffs would be a difficult challenge, considering the circumstances surrounding the team. As injuries piled up for core players like George and Joel Embiid, finding consistency has been a major obstacle they’ve struggled to overcome.

Paul Georg
Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Sixers hoped to find enough consistency to gain a Play-In Tournament spot after the All-Star break and squeeze into the playoffs. Three games in, Paul George didn’t hold back on the state of the Sixers after they were smacked with a reality check against Chicago.

“Regardless of who is playing and who’s not playing, to have admiration for this group to believe we can be, not even to get to the playoffs, but to make a push towards it, we’ve shown no sign of a team that will compete,” George told reporters on Monday night.

“We just don't have the habits of a champion, or a playoff-contending team, would have. To be honest, right now, it's a little far-fetched. All we can do is work hard and try to just keep going for one another. We’ve shown no signs of a—forget championship—but a playoff-contending team."

Philly’s first game back was a matchup against the Boston Celtics. The Sixers came up way short with a 20-point loss. While the second outing against the Brooklyn Nets was closer, the Sixers fell short with a one-possession loss after a buzzer-beater for Brooklyn was successful.

A shorthanded, rebuilding Chicago Bulls team placed the Sixers at their lowest point of the year. During Monday’s action, the Sixers trailed by as many as 50 points. While a late-game run helped the Sixers cut that lead down by nearly 20 points, they still suffered a 32-point loss against a team that possesses the final Play-In spot.

George’s comments aren’t ideal nearly 60 games into the season, but they certainly aren’t wrong. Contrary to the team’s pre-All-Star break belief, the Sixers don’t seem to pose a threat as an Eastern Conference dark horse, and they are running out of time to prove otherwise.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News