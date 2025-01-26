Paul George Leaves 76ers-Bulls Matchup Early With Injury
When the Philadelphia 76ers came out for the second half of Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, the star forward Paul George was noticeably absent from the lineup.
It turns out that George is dealing with a setback.
According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, George is dealing with a finger injury. The team doesn’t plan to have George on the court for the remainder of the game.
George leaves the matchup with just 13 minutes played. In the first half, the star forward put up six shots from the field, with half of his attempts from three.
He knocked down just one shot from three, going 3-6 from the field. By tacking on two free throws, George produced nine points on Saturday.
Along with his scoring, the Sixers forward also came down with a rebound and dished out one assist.
The loss of George is unfortunate, considering he’s coming off of one of his best games in a Sixers uniform.
On Friday night, the Sixers hosted the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. In 36 minutes of action, George produced 30 points on 52 percent shooting from the field. He knocked down six of his 11 threes.
George also came down with five rebounds and racked up three assists. His contributions helped the Sixers secure a tight win over the Cavs before they hit the road to take on the Bulls on Saturday.
Although George has been dealing with a groin injury lately, his status for Saturday’s game was never in question. He started for his third-straight outing after missing three games during a seven-game stretch.
