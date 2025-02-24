All 76ers

Paul George’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Bulls

Will Paul George play for the 76ers against the Bulls on Monday?

Justin Grasso

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends against the Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends against the Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
As the Philadelphia 76ers enter their Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls, they have all three of their stars on the injury report for the night. Paul George is still listed on the injury report as he continues sporting a splint on his injured finger.

However, the veteran forward doesn’t plan to take a night off. Once again, the Sixers have listed George as available on the official NBA injury report. Barring any unexpected changes, the nine-time All-Star will get the nod to face Chicago as the Sixers look to snap their skid.

Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (8) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 2024-2025 run hasn’t gone as expected for the Sixers, and it’s especially been a shocking season for Paul George after he signed a multi-year max extension with the team over the summer.

From the jump, George has been dealing with injuries. During his 2024 preseason run, George suffered a knee injury, which kept him off the court for his first five games of the season. In late November, he suffered the same injury, which led to another three-game absence.

Throughout December and January, George was able to see the floor frequently, but he experienced a groin-related setback as January closed out. There was a five-game stretch from January 28 to February 4, where George missed time due to his most recent setback.

Since making his return on February 5, George has played seven games in a row. During that stretch, the veteran has averaged 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists. He shot 32 percent from deep. The Sixers haven’t won a game since he returned.

On Monday night, the Sixers hope to snap a seven-game losing streak against the rebuilding Bulls. After losing to the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, the Sixers dropped to 20-36 on the year, falling to 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

