Paul George’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Bulls
As the Philadelphia 76ers enter their Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls, they have all three of their stars on the injury report for the night. Paul George is still listed on the injury report as he continues sporting a splint on his injured finger.
However, the veteran forward doesn’t plan to take a night off. Once again, the Sixers have listed George as available on the official NBA injury report. Barring any unexpected changes, the nine-time All-Star will get the nod to face Chicago as the Sixers look to snap their skid.
The 2024-2025 run hasn’t gone as expected for the Sixers, and it’s especially been a shocking season for Paul George after he signed a multi-year max extension with the team over the summer.
From the jump, George has been dealing with injuries. During his 2024 preseason run, George suffered a knee injury, which kept him off the court for his first five games of the season. In late November, he suffered the same injury, which led to another three-game absence.
Throughout December and January, George was able to see the floor frequently, but he experienced a groin-related setback as January closed out. There was a five-game stretch from January 28 to February 4, where George missed time due to his most recent setback.
Since making his return on February 5, George has played seven games in a row. During that stretch, the veteran has averaged 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists. He shot 32 percent from deep. The Sixers haven’t won a game since he returned.
On Monday night, the Sixers hope to snap a seven-game losing streak against the rebuilding Bulls. After losing to the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, the Sixers dropped to 20-36 on the year, falling to 12th place in the Eastern Conference.
