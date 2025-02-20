Paul George’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Celtics

All 76ers

Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
After getting some time off, Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George bought himself a nice recovery period as his pinky injury continues to linger.

While George has been frequently popping up on the Sixers’ injury report, he’s been playing through his setback while sporting a splint on his left hand.

The trend is expected to continue on Thursday night when the Sixers host the Boston Celtics for their first game back since the All-Star break. According to the official NBA injury report, George is available for the matchup.

Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Earlier this month, George wrapped up a five-game absence, returning to the court to face the Miami Heat on February 5. He checked in for 32 minutes and struggled from the field by shooting 3-11, scoring nine points in the seven-point loss.

It was clear George had an uphill battle, with a pinky setback affecting his shot. Before the Sixers went on a break, George ended on a low note.

Dec 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots the ball against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half at TD Garden.

On the road against the Brooklyn Nets, George attempted just seven shots in 36 minutes. He made one of his field goals, registering two points, six rebounds, and four assists in the disappointing four-point loss against Brooklyn.

Throughout the year, George has battled with numerous setbacks. The early absences were due to a knee injury. Lately, a groin-related setback, along with the pinky injury, has put the nine-time All-Star in a tough spot. In his recent five-game stretch, George is averaging just 10 points on 40 percent shooting.

With some time off to rest and recover a bit, George has a chance to bounce back against Boston. The Sixers and the Celtics are scheduled for a 7 PM ET tip.

