Paul George’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Celtics
After getting some time off, Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George bought himself a nice recovery period as his pinky injury continues to linger.
While George has been frequently popping up on the Sixers’ injury report, he’s been playing through his setback while sporting a splint on his left hand.
The trend is expected to continue on Thursday night when the Sixers host the Boston Celtics for their first game back since the All-Star break. According to the official NBA injury report, George is available for the matchup.
Earlier this month, George wrapped up a five-game absence, returning to the court to face the Miami Heat on February 5. He checked in for 32 minutes and struggled from the field by shooting 3-11, scoring nine points in the seven-point loss.
It was clear George had an uphill battle, with a pinky setback affecting his shot. Before the Sixers went on a break, George ended on a low note.
On the road against the Brooklyn Nets, George attempted just seven shots in 36 minutes. He made one of his field goals, registering two points, six rebounds, and four assists in the disappointing four-point loss against Brooklyn.
Throughout the year, George has battled with numerous setbacks. The early absences were due to a knee injury. Lately, a groin-related setback, along with the pinky injury, has put the nine-time All-Star in a tough spot. In his recent five-game stretch, George is averaging just 10 points on 40 percent shooting.
With some time off to rest and recover a bit, George has a chance to bounce back against Boston. The Sixers and the Celtics are scheduled for a 7 PM ET tip.
