Paul George’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Heat
The Philadelphia 76ers will get a key reinforcement on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat.
Although the Sixers initially cast doubt about George’s playing status once again, he saw an upgrade a little less than two hours before the game was set to tip.
Now, George is cleared for action.
Lately, George has been dealing with a finger injury that first occurred during the January 25 matchup against the Chicago Bulls.
George checked in for 12 minutes and scored nine points, along with one rebound and one assist. He was ruled out for the entire second half.
After getting an MRI the following day, George wasn’t expected to miss a ton of time. The Sixers operated with a day-to-day timeline.
When the Sixers faced the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, George was ruled out and missed his fifth game in a row. Based on the initial injury report for Wednesday’s game against Miami, all signs were pointing to George missing his sixth matchup in a row.
A couple of hours before the game, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse noted that George was upgraded to questionable. He would go through his pregame work to determine whether he could play or not.
Fortunately for Philly, George has been cleared.
The star forward appeared in 30 games with the Sixers this season. He’s been averaging 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists while shooting 37 percent from three.
The Sixers will miss Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, and Jared McCain against Miami. Eric Gordon and Kyle Lowry have been upgraded to available.
More 76ers on SI
Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision
76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup
76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract
Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News