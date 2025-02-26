Paul George’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t going to be able to roll out a healthy roster on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks, but two of their All-Stars will be available.
Paul George is still listed on the Sixers’ injury report, but the team still has him available on Wednesday afternoon, leading up to the matchup. Lately, George has been dealing with a pinkie injury. He is still wearing a splint as he plays through the setback.
Along with George, the Sixers have Joel Embiid, Justin Edwards, Eric Gordon, Quentin Grimes, Kyle Lowry, and Guerschon Yabusele on the injury report for Wednesday’s action in New York.
Among those players listed, Edwards and Grimes are the only two with a chance to suit up and play for Philadelphia against their division rival on Wednesday.
Despite dealing with a setback, George is still trying to help the Sixers get on a successful path. He’s played eight games in a row for Philadelphia after missing a five-game stretch at the end of January going into the current month.
Although the Sixers have had the nine-time All-Star on the floor, they’ve failed to find success lately. The team is currently on an eight-game losing streak as they head into MSG. Over the past eight games, George has shot just 31 percent from three, producing 13 points per game.
The Sixers and the Knicks are slated for a 7 PM ET tip on Wednesday.
