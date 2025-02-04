Paul George’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Mavericks
Heading into their Tuesday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the Philadelphia 76ers could get a handful of players back in the mix.
One thing is for sure: they won’t be seeing Paul George back on the court just yet.
According to the official NBA injury report, the veteran forward has been ruled out once again. His setback is described as a left finger extensor tendon strain.
Late last week, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse was optimistic about George’s chances of returning to the court very soon. However, he won’t get cleared soon enough for the start of the back-to-back against Dallas.
Tuesday’s game will mark the fifth absence in a row for the star forward. The last time he was on the court was when the Sixers paid a visit to the Chicago Bulls. At the time, George was playing on the second night of a back-to-back. He appeared on the court for a little under 13 minutes before getting ruled out for the entire second half.
The pinky injury marks the third notable setback for George this season.
Before the regular season started, the nine-time All-Star entered the year recovering from a knee injury that he suffered during the preseason. George missed the first five games of action. After playing in eight games, he dealt with the same injury, forcing a three-game absence.
There was a stretch from early December to late January where George played in most of the action. He appeared in 22 games, posting averages of 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists. He was shooting 44 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.
Unfortunately, the Sixers continue to deal with injury concerns regarding their star acquisition.
The George-less Sixers will face the Mavs at 7 PM ET on Tuesday.
More 76ers on SI
Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision
76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup
76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract
Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News