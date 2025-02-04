All 76ers

Paul George’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Mavericks

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Paul George against the Mavericks.

Justin Grasso

Jan 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) passes the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) passes the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into their Tuesday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the Philadelphia 76ers could get a handful of players back in the mix.

One thing is for sure: they won’t be seeing Paul George back on the court just yet.

According to the official NBA injury report, the veteran forward has been ruled out once again. His setback is described as a left finger extensor tendon strain.

Late last week, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse was optimistic about George’s chances of returning to the court very soon. However, he won’t get cleared soon enough for the start of the back-to-back against Dallas.

Tuesday’s game will mark the fifth absence in a row for the star forward. The last time he was on the court was when the Sixers paid a visit to the Chicago Bulls. At the time, George was playing on the second night of a back-to-back. He appeared on the court for a little under 13 minutes before getting ruled out for the entire second half.

The pinky injury marks the third notable setback for George this season.

Paul Georg
Jan 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Before the regular season started, the nine-time All-Star entered the year recovering from a knee injury that he suffered during the preseason. George missed the first five games of action. After playing in eight games, he dealt with the same injury, forcing a three-game absence.

There was a stretch from early December to late January where George played in most of the action. He appeared in 22 games, posting averages of 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists. He was shooting 44 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately, the Sixers continue to deal with injury concerns regarding their star acquisition.

The George-less Sixers will face the Mavs at 7 PM ET on Tuesday.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News