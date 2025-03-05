Paul George’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. As the Sixers pay a visit to the Western Conference contenders, the team prepared for their matchup with a loaded injury report that included the nine-time All-Star, Paul George.
While George has been dealing with a pinkie injury, a groin injury is what sidelined George for the Sixers’ Monday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Heading into Tuesday night’s game between the Sixers and the Timberwolves, George was questionable leading up to the game for the second night in a row.
Despite missing Monday's action, George will be back on the floor on Tuesday to help an undermanned Sixers team against Minnesota. The veteran forward has been listed as available and will get the start.
George’s pinkie injury forced him to miss a five-game stretch in late January, going into February. The Sixers star returned on February 5 to face the Miami Heat. Since then, George played 10 games in a row.
Seeing the court for 34 minutes per game, George averaged 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block during his most recent stretch. The veteran forward was finding consistency with his shot while wearing a splint, as he averaged 36 percent from deep on 6.2 attempts per game.
When the Sixers played without George on Monday night against Portland, the 76ers fell short with a 17-point loss. On Tuesday in Minnesota, they are looking to bounce back as they are 1-9 over the last 10 games.
