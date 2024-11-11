Paul George Voices Frustration Over OT Absence in Thriller vs Hornets
Nick Nurse and the Philadelphia 76ers have proven they are willing to slightly take the cap off of Paul George’s minutes restriction if they have a shot at winning. In the nine-time All-Star’s first game back against the Phoenix Suns, George checked in for a little over 30 minutes. It was more playing time than he anticipated.
Over the next two games, the Sixers trotted out the star wing for a little over 20 minutes in each outing. After Friday’s loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, George noted it could take a few more games before the leash is off.
Sunday night’s home debut for the All-Star was a tight battle with the Charlotte Hornets. Once again, George exceeded 30 minutes of playing time. While it seemed Nick Nurse was willing to push some limits, he didn’t risk playing the veteran in overtime during his home debut.
After the game, Nurse confirmed that the restriction was the reason why.
George accepted the decision—but he certainly wasn’t thrilled.
“I mean, completely frustrated,” George said of his absence in overtime.
“I was completely frustrated just, you know, the way this game was going. I wanted to be out there for the guys with that commitment to try to win a game, especially when you’re at home and you’re on the good side.”
Any competitor in George’s position would feel the same way—especially considering the Sixers’ current placement in the Eastern Conference standings.
With just one win through eight games, Philly was getting desperate to get one without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Considering the contract George signed in the offseason, everybody understands the expectations that come with that.
George produced 15 points, nine assists, and three total rebounds in 33 minutes of action. Watching the game from the side, George felt good to see his teammates take care of business with a 10-8 period in OT.
“Luckily, my guys had me,” George said after the game “Luckily, Jared McCain is on year five already, but that was a great group effort.”
Coming off the bench for 30 minutes, Sixers rookie Jared McCain collected 27 points to lead the Sixers past the Hornets. While George wasn’t able to contribute beyond the fourth quarter, the Sixers received a big boost from McCain as they defeated the Hornets 107-105, to pick up their second win of the year.