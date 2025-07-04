Paul Pierce Dubs Former 76ers Guard ‘First Foul Merchant’
Had it not been for Stephen Curry, James Harden might be considered the best guard of his generation. Behind Curry, Harden ranks second in most three-point field goals made in NBA history. Curry’s Golden State Warriors have also eliminated Harden’s Houston Rockets in several playoff series.
Individually, Harden is a one-time NBA MVP, eight-time All-NBA Team selection, and an 11-time All-Star. He’s also a three-time scoring champion and two-time assists leader. The only feat missing from his resume is an NBA championship.
In a recent episode of Podcast P with Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George, Paul Pierce recognized Harden as an underrated figure in modern basketball.
“I don’t think James gets enough credit for changing the game,” Pierce said. “They say Steph, but like James too. A lot of kids is doing his [expletive], and people don’t talk about that.”
Pierce claimed that the NBA has changed rules due to Harden’s innovative ways of drawing fouls.
“You know, they changed a lot of rules because of him. He was the first, what I guess they call, foul merchant. They had to say ‘Alright. We can’t give him that call no more. He’s too dominant with this. He outsmarting the refs’. Every year, they come back with a new rule. Like ‘Okay, we’re not gonna allow this now’. They was doing that every year with James.”
At 35 years old, Harden is still an active competitor in the NBA. The future Hall of Famer is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, who finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference last season.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move