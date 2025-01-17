Philadelphia 76ers Announce Joel Embiid Injury Update
Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been waiting on the return of their seven-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid. Once again, the big man is battling an injury that has taken him off the floor for a stretch of games.
During the Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics, Embiid suffered a foot sprain. It didn’t affect his status for the following two games, as he appeared on the court for over 34 minutes in each of the two games.
On New Year’s Day, Embiid took off for the first night of a back-to-back set. He returned on January 2 to take on the Golden State Warriors. A 30-minute appearance from Embiid couldn’t save the Sixers from suffering from a 29-point beatdown in the Golden State.
At this point, Embiid’s latest performance came on January 4 on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. He checked in for 29 minutes and produced a 28-point double-double to help the Sixers secure a 29-point victory.
Since then, Embiid has been inactive.
Did Embiid Practice on Friday?
Following a loss against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, the Sixers had the day off on Thursday after finishing up a back-to-back set.
Ahead of their Saturday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers practiced before hitting the road on Friday morning.
Embiid attempted to prepare for Friday's session with a workout on Thursday. According to the Sixers, the star center experienced left knee swelling. While the team announced that Embiid's foot sprain has healed, the knee swelling will keep him off the court for more time.
Looking Behind and Ahead
Since January 6, Embiid hasn’t appeared in a game for Philadelphia. Throughout the six-game stretch of absences, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse noted Embiid was day-to-day. There was no plan to shut Embiid down for a specific number of games. The team would play every day by ear, based on how the star big man is feeling.
Since last season, the Sixers have really struggled in the absence of Embiid, and nothing about that has changed this year. When 2025 arrived, the Sixers won just one game without Embiid. They are currently on a four-game losing streak heading into Indiana.
According to the Sixers, Embiid will receive treatment to address the swelling. He will be re-evaluated within the next seven-to-ten days, automatically ruling him out for the upcoming road trip.
