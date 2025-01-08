All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Announce Roster Move Before Wizards Matchup

The Sixers have parted ways with Pete Nance.

Declan Harris

May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of center court with the Philadelphia 76ers logo before game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
On Tuesday evening it was announced that the Philadelphia 76ers had waived big- man Pete Nance following his short stint with the team.

Nance was signed to a two-way deal with Philadelphia in early December, following the departure of Lestor Quinones, with the former Cleveland Cavalier player being signed with the aim of seeing time with the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers' G-League affiliate.

Helping the Blue Coats is exactly what he would do, appearing in five matches for the G-League's Tip-Off Tournament, averaging nine points and five rebounds. This was only a taste of what Nance was capable of with Delaware, having excelled in his regular season debut for Mike Longobardi's side, dropping 28 points on 73 percent from the field, which includes four makes from beyond the arch.

While the former UNC forward spent most of his time in the G-League, he did make one appearance for the Sixers, as he made a small cameo in their blowout win against the Portland Trail Blazers in late December, recording three points and one rebound.

The Sixers have yet to announce any moves regarding their recently vacant Two-Way spot, with the other two slots being occupied by Jeff Dowtin and Justin Edwards, respectively.

The move comes a day after the Blue Coats engaged in a trade that sent center Max Fielder to the Texas Legends, the G-League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, in exchange for Robert Woodard II.

Woodard has been around the G-League spending time with four different organizations, averaging 13 points on 43 percent from the field across 63 regular season games.

From here, the Blue Coats get set for their game against Bronny James and the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday night, with tip-off slated for 10:00 p.m. EST.

