Philadelphia 76ers Coach Addresses Important Paul George Question

Will the Sixers consider calling it a season for Paul George?

Justin Grasso

Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Heading into a matchup with the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers ruled out their star forward Paul George. He was the third starter ruled out for the night as he battles multiple setbacks.

Considering where the Sixers are at right now, the most important question surrounding the nine-time All-Star is will he get shut down for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season?

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse claims that’s not a conversation he's had with anybody. Despite George’s absence in Boston on Thursday night, it seems he could be back on the floor for Philly’s Sunday night matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Dec 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots the ball over Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"We want them to play if they're able to play, right?" Nurse told reporters in Boston.

"For me, the medical people tell me if they're good. … I think, at the end of the third the other night, he just wasn't able to continue. So that kind of stuff happens too, and I just take around my directions from them."

A groin injury is George’s latest ailment. This year, the veteran forward has dealt with multiple knee injuries, a pinkie injury, and a lingering groin issue. Thursday’s absence was George’s second in three games. He’s appeared in just 41 of 62 games for the Sixers this year.

With or without George on the floor, the Sixers have struggled this season. Heading into Thursday’s game against Boston, they held a 21-40 record. Placed 12th in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers are becoming more likely to keep their top-six protected pick in 2025 rather than competing in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The Sixers were forced to shut down their standout rookie Jared McCain earlier this season as he suffered a knee injury. Eric Gordon is also likely to miss the remainder of the year after he underwent surgery last month. Joel Embiid hasn’t gotten any medical procedures just yet, but he’s been shut down as he weighs treatment and recovery options for his knee, which hasn’t been right in over a year.

Now, all eyes are on George and Tyrese Maxey as they both deal with multiple setbacks. So far, the Sixers haven’t put a timeline on them. At this stage, the Sixers are taking their statuses day by day.

