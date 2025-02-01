Philadelphia 76ers Coach Issues Joel Embiid Update Before Nuggets Game
At the top of the week, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court after a matchup on the road against the Chicago Bulls. Joel Embiid, who has been absent from game action, was deemed a non-participant.
The Sixers made it clear that Embiid wouldn’t participate in the team’s back-to-back set, which started at home against the Los Angeles Lakers and concluded with the Sacramento Kings.
After the Sixers continued their winning ways against Sacramento, all eyes were on Embiid as the door was left open for a potential return to action against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
When the Sixers submitted their injury report ahead of Friday’s game, Embiid was ruled out right away. Prior to the game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse issued an update on the state of Embiid’s setback.
via @SixersAdam: Nick Nurse says Joel Embiid’s knee is feeling “pretty good” right now, and that the hope is tomorrow’s on-court session “goes ahead and happens. Then we’ll have a really good idea of where he is.”
Following the Sixers’ January 18 matchup against the New York Knicks, Embiid was cleared to return after being ruled out for six games due to a sprained foot.
Unfortunately, after a private workout session, Embiid experienced swelling in his knee. The Sixers ruled him out for the upcoming three-game road trip at the time.
Since then, the 76ers have been taking it day by day, but it’s coming up on nearly a month since Embiid’s last sighting in the game.
The Sixers are slated for a Sunday night matchup against the Boston Celtics to close out this week’s slate. Depending on how a potential private session for Embiid goes on Saturday, there is a chance he could miss 15 in a row, leaving him at just 13 games played this season so far.
