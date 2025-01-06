Philadelphia 76ers Coach's Injury Update on Kelly Oubre
When the Philadelphia 76ers approached their Saturday night action against the Brooklyn Nets, the team’s head coach, Nick Nurse, addressed the state of Kelly Oubre’s recent setback.
Since Oubre has missed several games at this point due to a sprained hand, some level of concern from outsiders has been formed. However, Nurse assured the public that Oubre’s setback is not expected to be a long-term issue.
"There isn't concern for that—he did get an X-ray and an MRI, and nothing showed on those,” Nurse told reporters on Saturday, according to Sixers Wire. “I think he is on the court as we speak, working out. So I think again, kind of said it's day to day. I don't think he's going to make it for tonight, but hopefully by Monday."
Will Kelly Oubre Play vs. Suns on Monday?
Kelly Oubre has been upgraded on the team’s injury report. According to the official NBA injury report, Oubre is listed as questionable on Monday as he continues dealing with a left-hand sprain.
Recently, Oubre has missed three games in a row. The Sixers have been hoping to avoid a fourth-straight absence for the veteran forward.
Navigating through a season filled with frequent injury concerns, the Oubre was fortunate to avoid setbacks for most of the year as the first stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season progressed.
After appearing in 30 straight games, Oubre was downgraded to questionable ahead of the SIxers’ New Year’s Day matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Sure enough, Oubre was officially ruled out to miss his first matchup of the year.
Since then, the Sixers haven’t had their veteran starter in the mix. Going through games against the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets, Oubre remained sidelined. Since Oubre has been out, the Sixers have lost both of their games out West, When they returned East to take on the Nets, Philly nearly took down the Nets by 30 points.
If Oubre has the chance to take on the Suns on Monday, it will mark his 31st outing of the year
This season, Oubre has averaged 13 points while shooting 46 percent from the field. Along with his scoring, Oubre is averaging six rebounds, two assists, and one steal per game.
More 76ers on SI
Warriors’ Draymond Green Shares Encouraging Message for Joel Embiid
8-Time NBA All-Star's Interesting Statement on 76ers' Joel Embiid
NBA Star Paul George Speaks on State of Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers NBA G League Star Makes History