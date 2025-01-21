All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Could Miss Standout vs Denver Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers have Guerschon Yabusele on the injury report against the Nuggets.

Justin Grasso

Jan 12, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) goes to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) goes to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers’ veteran standout Guerschon Yabusele has been bit by the injury bug.

Through nearly 40 games of action, Yabusele became a rare player in the Philadelphia locker room, avoiding any setbacks. Unfortunately, his status went into question ahead of the Sixers’ Saturday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Yabusele is dealing with a right knee contusion. When the Sixers prepared for the Pacers matchup, they kept him questionable leading up to the tip-off.

Guerschon Yabusel
Jan 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) drives for a score against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Ultimately, Yabusele was ruled out for the first time this year against the Pacers.

When the Sixers returned to the court to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, they considered having the standout forward in the mix once again, listing him as questionable. The same situation occurred. Yabusele missed the Sixers’ matchup in Milwaukee.

The trend could continue on Tuesday night when the Sixers pay a visit to the Denver Nuggets. According to the official NBA injury report, Yabusele is questionable to go against Denver. He continues to deal with a knee-related setback.

This year, Yabusele is posting averages of 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists. He’s knocking down 51 percent of his shots from the field and averaging 40 percent from three.

The veteran is likely going to be a game-time decision once again.

Paul George’s Injury Report Status

Similar to Yabusele, the Philadelphia 76ers’ nine-time All-Star acquisition, Paul George, is in danger of missing another game.

Since making his debut with the Sixers, George has dealt with physical setbacks on numerous occasions.

Paul Georg
Jan 12, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) grabs the rebound during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The most recent injury is labeled as groin soreness, according to the official NBA injury report.

As a result, George is considered to be questionable for Tuesday’s action on the road.

Dating back to the preseason, George suffered a knee injury, which caused him to miss five games before making his regular-season debut in early November.

After appearing in his first eight games, George missed another three-game stretch due to suffering the same injury. From that point on, he missed a few games but nothing consecutively.

The trend was broken recently.

After splitting appearances in a back-to-back set, George was ruled out against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. He had a chance to play against the Milwaukee Bucks, but he was ruled out after getting listed as questionable. For the first time since November, George missed multiple games in a row.

He could potentially be out for a third outing on Tuesday night against Denver. As the Sixers are in the midst of a six-game losing streak, they could use all of the help and reinforcements they can get.

The Sixers and the Nuggets are slated for a 10 PM ET tip.

