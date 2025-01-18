All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Downgrade Paul George vs Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers could be without Paul George against the Pacers.

Justin Grasso

Jan 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) drives against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The injury hits have been a lot to overcome for the Philadelphia 76ers throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.

While the Sixers hope to get at least one reinforcement back in the mix on Saturday in Andre Drummond, there are still notable question marks surrounding the roster for the night.

Paul George headlines the Sixers’ injury report, alongside Guerschon Yabusele and the seven-time All-Star, Joel Embiid.

For George, the Sixers are considering him questionable for the night. Once again, groin tightness has left the Sixers playing his status by the ear.

Recently, George has missed a couple of games. After the Sixers’ loss against the Phoenix Suns at home on January 6, George missed the matchup against the Washington Wizards two nights later.

Over the next two-game span, George was back on the court for the 76ers. He checked in for 35 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans and spent 37 minutes on the court against the Orlando Magic.

When the Sixers faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, George was probable to play. Ultimately, he was ruled out, missing his second game in four outings.

George returned to the floor to face the New York Knicks on Wednesday. He checked in for 43 minutes, scoring 26 points, three rebounds, six assists, and three steals. While George made important contributions to the matchup, it wasn’t enough for the Sixers to upset the thriving Knicks.

Since debuting with the Sixers, George has averaged 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists. He is shooting 42 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.

The Sixers are slated for a 7 PM ET tip. George could end up becoming a game-time decision for the action.

