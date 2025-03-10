Philadelphia 76ers Fans Irate After Victory Over Utah Jazz
After how things have gone off the rails this season, the Philadelphia 76ers don’t find themselves contending for a championship in 2025. Accepting this fact, fans have embraced losing games in hopes of landing a high draft pick. With this mindset, many angrily took to social media to sound off on the team’s latest victory.
On Sunday night, the Sixers took their home floor against a very depleted Utah Jazz team. They found themselves with a massive deficit early on, but the supporting cast managed to rally and storm a comeback. The Jazz managed to make things interesting in the end, but Philly managed to hang on and win by a final score of 126-122.
Shortly after the final buzzer, fans poured onto social media to voice their frustrations of the Sixers’ negatively impacting their draft odds:
The Sixers had multiple standouts in their win over the Jazz Sunday, with Quentin Grimes continuing to impress since coming over from the Dallas Mavericks. He ended the night with 25 points and six assists on efficient 6-for-13 shooting from the field. Lonnie Walker also put together a strong outing, posting 25 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists off the bench.
In regards to their draft pick, the Sixers need the best odds possible if they want to retain their first-round selection. If it ends up falling outside of the top six, it will convey to the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder.
With this victory, the Sixers move back into 11th place in the East with a 22-41 record. They sit three-and-a-half games behind the Chicago Bulls, who currently hold the final spot in the play-in tournament.
The shorthanded squad finds themselves in the midst of a quick turnaround now, as they have to head to Atlanta for a matchup with the Hawks on Monday.
